Wendake, Que., man pleads guilty to killing sons, court hears wrenching victim impact statements

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Michaël Chicoine has pleaded guilty to killing his two young sons, Olivier, 5, and Alex, 2, in October 2020 and has been sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for 16 years and 6 months.

Wearing handcuffs and dressed in a black polo shirt, the 32-year-old appeared before Justice François Huot at the Quebec City courthouse on Wednesday, entering guilty pleas to two counts of second-degree murder, as the children's mother and friends and family listened in silence.

Judge Huot had asked for a psychiatric evaluation to be carried out before he accepted the plea, telling Chicoine it was his job to ensure "that you came to this decision on your own."

The defence team had also asked for a psychiatric evaluation. A psychiatrist met with Chicoine and determined he understood the charges and the consequences of his plea. The judge accepted the plea and handed down the sentence.

Details of what happened on night children died

A joint statement of facts submitted by the defence and the Crown outlines what happened the night of Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020, when the children died in Chicoine's home in Wendake, Que., about 10 kilometres north of Quebec City.

The victims were the children of Chicoine and Émilie Arsenault, who had been separated since December 2018.

The statement says that at 2:07 a.m. on Oct. 11 Chicoine sent a photo to Arsenault and to his mother, Mylène Chicoine, of the two children, lying lifeless in a bed.

Along with the photo, he messaged his mother "I am sorry mom, but I have suffered too much, Émilie has hurt me so much. Never forget that I love you."

The children's mother received two one-word text messages along with the photo: "Emilie" and "goodbye."

A little later, at around 2:20 a.m. Chicoine called his mother, who was in Sept-Îles, and told her he was on his way to a police station and had taken medication to kill himself. He urged her to check her messages.

His mother then saw the photo and called 911. First responders arrived at 2:35 a.m. at Chicoine's residence and found the children's bodies.

By this time, Chicoine had already turned himself into Quebec City police and had been taken into custody and transported to the hospital to receive treatment before being discharged a few hours later. He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

An autopsy determined the children had died by "suffocation and/or strangulation."

The children's mother, surrounded by family and friends, wept as she listened to the facts being read out to the court.

Emilie Arsenault with her two sons, Olivier and Alex, who were found dead in a Wendake residence on Oct. 11, 2022. Their father, Michael Chicoine, is accused of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted by Emilie Arsenault)

Wrenching victim impact statements

The Crown prosecutor read a victim impact statements from the mother, as the quiet courtroom listened.

Arsenault's statement said it was not only the lives of her children that had been stolen but all of their lives too.

She said there is a void in her life now, that she often can't sleep, wondering what more she could have done to save the boys. She said the pain will never go away as she has to deal with the fact that she will never see them grow up.

The statement described the moment police came to her door to inform her of the deaths. She said her life stopped at that moment, she stopped breathing and "no longer existed."

When she tried to call her mother to tell her, all she could say was "Mom, he did it." Her mother screamed.

Her letter ended with the words: "I love you my little sweethearts."

The whole courtroom was in tears as they listened. Arseneault clutched a tissue in her hand as those next to her sniffled.

Vanessa Chicoine, Michäel's sister, read her statement with her back turned to her brother.

She said she has been trying to figure out what could go have gone through his mind to commit such a crime.

"I am ashamed to come from the same blood as you, ashamed to be your sister," said Chicoine.

Then, the judge spoke.

Anger from the judge

Justice Huot addressed Chicoine, saying his kids had been "beautiful."

"They were young and had their whole life ahead of them. And all this for what? … Vengeance for conjugal issues? To break Émilie Arsenault's heart? To make her suffer? You stole from us two magnificent community members," said Huot, raising his voice.

"I am angry today because I have had enough of seeing adults solve their adult problems by hurting children."

"You will never see them fall in love, they will never come to you to cry on your shoulder, you will never go to their wedding and you will never have grandchildren because you decided on the night of October 11 to quench your thirst for vengeance," added Huot.

By the end of the judge's statement, Chicoine held his face in his hands, crying.

Arsenault told reporters shortly after her sons' deaths that Quebec youth protection had ignored her concerns for their safety. (CBC)

Mother made 3 reports to youth protection

The children's mother is suing Quebec's youth protection authority, the Directeur de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ) and the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS). She has asked for $2 million, saying that authorities ignored reports concerning her children's safety.

Arsenault had argued for sole custody of her children because she said her ex could be a danger to himself and their kids.

She had filed three reports to youth protection.

A social worker submitted the first report on May 21, 2018, just before Alex was born, but the DPJ didn't uphold it, Radio-Canada has reported.

On Oct. 9, 2019, the Sûreté du Québec filed a second report. Sixty days later, Arsenault learned the other report had not been retained.

She then filed a third and final report on Jan. 10, 2020. A month later, she learned youth protection wouldn't uphold her complaint. Eight months later, her children were dead.

A memorial was held outside Notre-Dame-de-Lorette church in Wendake, Que., in October 2020 to pay tribute to Olivier and Alex. (Guillaume Croteau Langevin/Radio-Canada)