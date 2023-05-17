Family in shock after Quebec man shot to death in Mexico

The family of a Quebec man says it is in shock after learning he was shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido.

On Tuesday, Oaxaca state prosecutors said Victor Masson, 27, was found dead in a car on Monday with a bullet wound.

Masson is the second foreign tourist killed in the sourthern Mexican state in less than a week.

The victim's family issued a statement confirming Masson's death but declined to provide more information.

"Victor Masson's family asks the press to respect its privacy, as it's worried that the reporting of false information could hurt the investigation," reads a statement from Annie Viau, the spokesperson for the family.

According to Radio-Canada, Masson is from Saguenay, a city located about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Masson worked as a mortgage advisor at Laurentian Bank and had studied at Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, Que.

Prosecutors did not provide any possible motive in the slaying.

The fatal shooting comes just days days after a man from Argentina was killed in a machete attack in another coastal town in Oaxaca.

Argentine tourist Benjamin Gamond was attacked with a machete on Friday in the hamlet of La Isla, at the mouth of the Laguna de Chacahua, on the Pacific coast. Laguna de Chacahua is about 100 kilometres west of Puerto Escondido.

Gamond died on Monday after being transported to a Mexico City hospital, prosecutors from the state said in a statement. They said Gamond's attacker, accused of assaulting two other Argentine tourists who survived, is being held on suspicion of homicide.

Oaxaca and its beaches have lower crime rates than most states in Mexico.

This year, two American citizens died after a group of four were kidnapped in northern Mexico.