Quebecer found dead in beach town in Oaxaca, Mexico

A Canadian man was shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido, prosecutors said Tuesday.

He is the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.

Oaxaca state prosecutors said Tuesday the Canadian man was found dead in a car with a bullet wound on Monday in a neighbourhood of Puerto Escondido where few tourists stay.

Prosecutors did not provide any possible motive in the slaying. The dead man was identified as Victor Masson, 27, but no information on his hometown was available.

The fatal shooting comes just days days after a man from Argentina was killed in a machete attack in another coastal town in Oaxaca.

Argentine tourist Benjamin Gamond was attacked with a machete on Friday in the hamlet of La Isla, at the mouth of the Laguna de Chacahua, on the Pacific coast. Laguna de Chacahua is about 100 kilometres west of Puerto Escondido.

Gamond died on Monday after being transported to a Mexico City hospital, prosecutors from the state said in a statement. They said Gamond's attacker, accused of assaulting two other Argentine tourists who survived, is being held on suspicion of homicide.

Oaxaca and its beaches have lower crime rates than most states in Mexico.

This year, two American citizens died after a group of four were kidnapped in northern Mexico.