With all eyes on the U.S. southern border, illegal crossings from Canada quietly increase
U.S. Border Patrol affidavit details Mexicans paying smugglers to cross into U.S.
Mexicans wanting to illegally enter the U.S. are flying over it first, landing in Canada and then walking south across the northern border — sometimes with the help of human smugglers, say the RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol.
The numbers of people doing that are going up, judging by the number of people apprehended for crossing the Canada-U.S. border illegally this year, compared to previous years.
In an area called the Swanton sector, which covers a part of New York State, Vermont and New Hampshire, 121 people were apprehended in the U.S. for crossing the border illegally from Canada in June, according to the Northern and Coastal U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
While border integrity is a priority for the RCMP, the federal police force says it can't do anything to stop Mexicans from walking out of Canada because it is not illegal for them to come into Canada in the first place.
That's the case since December 2016, when Canada abolished visa requirements for visiting Mexicans.
"The smuggling is the offence — or helping cross," said RCMP Sgt. Camille Habel, a media officer in Quebec. "That is what we investigate."
Mexicans paid $1,000s to smugglers, affidavit says
Habel described how the RCMP helped the U.S. Border Patrol in a smuggling investigation earlier this month, ramping up patrols in the area where the crossing was supposed to take place after receiving a tip about it.
What happened is detailed in a July 13 affidavit filed by U.S. Border Patrol Agent Nicholas Carte.
Carte described another agent stopping an SUV carrying four Mexican men without immigration papers near the Vermont border late on the night of July 12.
Carte said the men "appeared to be soaking wet to about the knee, including their shoes."
They told him they had paid thousands of dollars to the men who orchestrated the details of their journey.
Carte said one of the men he interviewed told him that after flying to Canada on July 6, he was approached by two men in a park who asked him if he was interested in crossing into the U.S.
The Mexican man told Carte that he paid $1,000 to two people in Canada and was supposed to pay them another $2,000 later on.
U.S. Border Patrol agent Richard Ross, who runs the Border Patrol Station in Newport, Vt., said such smuggling cases are increasing.
"There has been a definite uptick, and we have seen increasing group sizes last fall, where we apprehended a smuggling event that was 14 individuals," he said.
He said these are "some very sophisticated operations."
Illegal border-crossers get 'grim' treatment: ACLU
Ross said not all border-crossers his service is catching are from Mexico.
Jay Diaz, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union in Vermont, said in the northern U.S., as in the south, the treatment of illegal border-crossers is "grim."
Now, with pressure from the federal government, Diaz said, illegal immigrants are being held in state prisons, sometimes indefinitely, often alongside people sentenced for serious, violent crimes.
"This change in the commitment of criminal prosecution is concerning," he said. "These cases could go on for who knows how long."
"They're just sitting in Vermont prisons."
Ross however, said that there hasn't been a change to the procedure.
"It's always been our goal to apply the law to its fullest extent," he said.
Why go to the U.S.?
He said that Vermont, for instance, has a lot of migrant dairy workers.
"Most others won't work there because of the difficulty of the work," he said.
With files from CBC's Jaela Bernstien
