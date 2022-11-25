Mexican family fearing deportation marks 1 year of sanctuary at Sherbrooke, Que., church

It's been a difficult year for the Rodriguez-Flores family.

Since last November, Georgina Flores, her husband, Manuel Rodriguez, and their 19-year old son, Manolo, haven't stepped foot outside the Plymouth-Trinity United Church in Sherbrooke, Que.

They can't work, go to school or go out to enjoy themselves. If they do, they run the risk of being arrested, detained and eventually deported.

"It's been difficult spending one year without freedom," Flores said.

The Rodriguez-Flores family has been living at the church since Nov. 8, 2021 — the date the mother, father and son were scheduled to report for deportation.

They never reported out of fear they could be killed upon returning to Mexico. The CBSA issued a Canada-wide warrant for their arrest.

With the help of many people in Sherbrooke, they have been living in sanctuary to avoid deportation.

The concept of sanctuary is an ancient tradition whereby fugitives find temporary shelter in places of worship. Although it's not legally binding, border officials generally respect the principle.

"We came to the church because we received an order from immigration [officials], but it was to save our lives. We didn't have another option," said Flores.

"Life continues, I need to stay strong to keep our family strong, to keep my son strong."

With nowhere to go, the family finds comfort spending as much time as possible in the church's kitchen.

"I prepare my son's favourite food because I don't want him to be sad," she said.

Community members advocating for the Rodriguez-Flores family: Guy Ouellet, left, Shanna Bernier, centre, and Janet Watson, right, speaking at the vigil on November 8th, at the Plymouth-Trinity United Church in Sherbrooke, Que. (Sandra Hercegova/CBC)

Fear of what could await them in Mexico

The couple say they received death threats and attacks from a drug cartel in Mexico, in their hometown of Torreón, Coahuila.

They said in 2018, the cartel set fire to their family business, a restaurant, in 2018 after the family refused to sell drugs for them and refused to be extorted by the cartel. In 2019, another fire destroyed their daughter's home.

CBC obtained copies of police reports and photos from both scenes.

Shortly after the first fire, the mother, father and son fled to Canada. But the three weren't eligible for a hearing because they had already made a claim for asylum in Canada in 2009.

That year, they entered the country through the United States and were turned away under the Safe Third Country Agreement.

This time, the family applied for a pre-removal risk assessment. Asylum seekers can request one if they are ineligible for refugee status but believe they are at risk of torture, persecution or death if they are deported.

In October 2021, the claim was denied, and the order for the family's removal was issued. That's when the fear of going back to Mexico set in.

"We are wholeheartedly asking immigration Minister Sean Fraser to give us our Christmas present of being outside, of spending our Christmas outside. The Christmas we spent here last year was the saddest of our entire lives," said Rodriguez.

His daughter also left Mexico and is living in Sherbrooke with her husband and two children. Although she is also trying to make Canada her permanent home, her file is separate from the one for her parents and brother.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the church held a benefit concert for the family. The Rodriguez-Flores family describe the event as a happy moment during a difficult time. (Lunkenbein Photography)

Support from the community

Flores said the outpouring of support the family is receiving from the local community keeps them strong.

"We don't have status but the only thing that we do have are the volunteers who've been visiting us, helping us," said Flores.

Sherbrooke Mayor Évelyne Beaudin wrote a letter in support of the family to Canada's immigration minister. It was co-signed by all members of the city council in Sherbrooke.

In the letter, the mayor wrote: "We consider Manolo Rodriguez-Flores, Georgina Flores, and Manuel Rodriguez as full members of our community."

Dozens of volunteers have bought groceries for the family over the last year. Other people have been visiting them every week and attending events held at the church to show support.

Anne St-Pierre, a clinical nurse who also teaches at the Université de Sherbrooke's nursing school, organized a support committee for the family.

"It's very rich after one year to see the community around the family. If there is one thing that is positive about this case, that would be it," she said.

In addition to St-Pierre, the team is made up of more than 20 people including Adriana Herrera, a social worker, three volunteer psychologists who speak Spanish, a French teacher and an English teacher.

"We work every day – we don't have a break. If the family needs a member of the team, we must be available," said Herrera.

Stewart Istvanffy, the lawyer for the Rodriguez-Flores family is trying to convince Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to let them stay in the country on humanitarian grounds. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

'Eager to integrate' and learn French

Flores and Rodriguez have been studying French every week since January.

Sylvie Huard has been teaching French as a second language for 30 years. She meets with Flores and her husband twice a week. She also helps prepare the family for speeches they make during events at the church.

Huard said despite that Flores has hearing problems in both ears, she has significantly improved.

"They gained a lot of confidence with their French," said Huard.

St-Pierre's aunt, Suzanne St-Pierre, travels an hour from Stratford to visit the family weekly helping them practise French conversation.

She was a social worker for more than 40 years.

"They've made incredible efforts. They are so motivated to learn French. They are so eager to integrate," she said.

Georgina Flores alongside co-spokesperson for the support committee, Guy Ouellet during a vigil on November 8th, 2022. The event was held exactly one year after the removal order was issued. (Sandra Hercegova/CBC)

Benefit Concert

Musicians have also stepped up too. Local band Paul Shine and the X O'clock Trio performed during a benefit concert at the church, which drew more than 100 people.

"I know that they feed from the positive energy that they find from people like me or the support group or like [during the benefit concert] with the many people who came and showed support," said Rev. Samuel Vauvert Dansokho, the church's minister.

"It warms our hearts to see that people consider us to be truly part of the Sherbrooke community," said Flores at the end of the event on Nov. 13.

Quebec AM 17:29 Meet the Rodriguez-Flores family Terrified of being deported to Mexico, the Rodriguez-Flores family took refuge at the Plymouth-Trinity United Church in Sherbrooke. They have been living there in sanctuary for over one year now. We'll hear about how the community have been supporting them all this time.

The waiting game

Their immigration lawyer, Stewart Istvanffy, said they have submitted an application for the family to stay in Canada on humanitarian grounds.

The family is still waiting for answers from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, Istvanffy said.

"If there's political will, the case could be decided tomorrow," he said.

CBC reached out to the federal immigration minister's office for comment and hasn't received a response.

Élisabeth Brière, the MP for Sherbrooke, said in a statement that due to privacy laws she cannot comment on specific cases. She said in an email that "We are wholeheartedly with the family and we do not miss any opportunity to make any necessary follow-ups."

Flores said if given the chance, she would like to pursue her studies here. She studied engineering in Mexico. She also has dreams of opening a Mexican restaurant in Sherbrooke.

Her husband said he wants to spend Christmas outside the church this year and be with his daughter and grandchildren who live in Sherbrooke – that's his biggest wish.

His son, Manolo, just wants to go out and see his friends again.

"I want to get back to studying and working and to have a good Christmas with my family," said the 19-year-old.