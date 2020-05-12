Schools in greater Montreal area will be closed until September

Quebec is delaying the reopening of schools in the greater Montreal area until September.

At a news conference Thursday in Montreal, Premier François Legault said the metropolitan Montreal region has not seen the reduction in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 needed to allow schools and daycares to be reopened safely.

He said it's possible children won't be back in school before the end of September, and students with special needs may return even later in the year.

Except for essential service workers — who already have daycare service — daycares in the region will reopen on June 1. However, Legault said that would only be the case if public health conditions allow it.

The greater Montreal area, which includes Laval and both shores of the St. Lawrence, has a population of 4.2 million people and is made up of 82 municipalities, including three of Quebec's four biggest cities: Montreal, Laval and Longueuil.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante welcomed Legault's announcement.

"We know that the situation is still fragile in Montreal," Plante said.

She said the city will be looking at ways to offer resources to parents and children as they spend another four months at home.

Want more stores to open? Wear a mask

Quebec Premier François Legault arrives at a news conference in Montreal on Thursday announcing schools in the region will remain closed until September. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Retail stores outside of the greater Montreal area have already begun reopening, and they were set to reopen in the Montreal region on May 25. Legault said that could still happen if more people start wearing masks.

The premier said earlier this week the government will not make face-coverings mandatory, because not everyone has immediate access to one, but the wearing of masks when in enclosed public spaces is now strongly recommended.

Plante said the city is considering making masks mandatory on public transit — but only if it has enough masks to provide every transit user with one. Montreal's transit authority, the STM, announced last week it has ordered more than 500,000 reusable masks to be handed out to commuters.