Part of Metro's Orange line shutdown after 2 train tires blow out

A mechanical breakdown is being blamed for the shutdown of a busy stretch of Montreal's Metro system Saturday afternoon.

The Orange line between Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa stations will be down until 5 p.m., according to the STM. The problem was first reported around 1:10 p.m.

STM spokesperson Philippe Déry said two tires on an AZUR train blew out at Mont-Royal station. The line for the provisional shuttles stretched around the corner at Berri-UQAM station Saturday afternoon. (Radio-Canada) spokesperson Philippesaid two tires on an AZUR train blew out atstation.

One of the tires is stuck under the train, so it has to be removed, then both tires will be replaced, and then the train will be towed, he said.

Shuttle buses have been deployed to ferry people between the stations.