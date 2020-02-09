Montreal-based filmmaker could clinch Oscar glory tonight

Tunisian-born Montreal filmmaker Meryam Joobeur will be watching the 92nd Academy Awards tonight on pins and needles.

Joobeur's film, Brotherhood, is nominated in the best live action short film category.

She and producer Maria Gracia Turgeon will be inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday night as the winners are called out.

Brotherhood tells the story of a Tunisian shepherd who is torn between family loyalty and his principles when his eldest son returns home from Syria.

"I really wanted to go back to my roots to Tun​​isia and make a film and collaborate with Tunisian and Canadian filmmakers on a film set in my home country," writer-director Joobeur said Thursday at a luncheon celebrating the 2020 Canadian Oscar nominees.

Joobeur graduated from Concordia University's Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema and has lived in Montreal for the last 11 years.





She said she was overwhelmed by the response her film garnered on the festival circuit.

Brotherhood was selected at Sundance and TIFF, where it won best Canadian short film.

It has won more than 60 awards in 48 countries.

"I'm completely floored by the response because I didn't realize that there was such a strong thirst or hunger for the rest of the world to really get a more humanistic portrayal of a Muslim family."

"So I'm definitely proud that Brotherhood could have done that."

More Quebecers on the red carpet

Dean DeBlois, a writer-director from Gatineau, Que., is in the running for the best animated feature trophy for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Jay Baruchel, left, and Dean DeBlois worked together on the film "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

He said, growing up in a small Canadian town, "Hollywood seemed about as far away as it really could be."

Still DeBlois pursued his passion and ended up a three-time Oscar contender.

He appeared on the red carpet with Montreal actor Jay Baruchel who voices the role of Hiccup in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.