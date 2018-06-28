South Shore mayors to meet with province over 'nightmare' Mercier Bridge traffic
Since Wednesday, morning traffic backups to get into the city have started around 4 a.m.
Mayors on the South Shore will meet with representatives from the Transport Ministry in Châteauguay Thursday morning to discuss ways to ease the traffic issues for Mercier Bridge users.
On Friday night, the bridge was reduced to one lane in each direction for repairs, and it's supposed to stay that way until mid-August.
The work is done in the summer when there are fewer people on the road, but since Wednesday, morning traffic to get into the city has been starting around 4 a.m.
"The traffic is a major nightmare," said Châteauguay Mayor Pierre-Paul Routhier.
Some motorists have said it now takes them upwards of two hours to cross.
The meeting comes not a minute too soon — a motorcyclist lost control on the bridge Thursday morning, bringing traffic flow to a halt as emergency vehicles tried to get to the scene of the accident.
Representatives from exo, which oversees train, bus and paratransit service in the Greater Montreal area, will also be in attendance.
Mayor has ideas for mitigation
Routhier said he wished the Transport Ministry had consulted with the affected communities to see how the woes could be curtailed before the work began.
"It's obvious the bridge has to be repaired, I have no problem with that, but we have to be able to get around."
For its part, the Transport Ministry has been encouraging motorists to use public transit.
This is the ninth summer in 10 years that work on the bridge has shut lanes in the summer.
With files from Radio-Canada
