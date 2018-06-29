Free bus tickets, truck ban among Mercier Bridge traffic solutions

Quebec's Transport Ministry has announced a series of measures aimed at mitigating the gridlock on the Mercier Bridge.

A week ago, the southbound span of the bridge, which connects Montreal to the South Shore, went down to one lane in each direction due to repairs.

Traffic throughout the week has been particularly nightmarish, prompting area mayors to ask the government to step in and make some changes.

The mitigation measures include:

Trucks with three or more axles will not be able to travel to Montreal on the bridge on weekdays from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and to the South Shore from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Truck drivers will be able to take the toll bridge on Highway 30 westbound from 4:30 to 10 a.m. and eastbound from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Regional bus service to the Southwest and Haut-Saint-Laurent areas and trains from the Candiac stationwill be free from July 3 to 6, and a two-pass card will be distributed to users once in Montreal to they can use STM services.

Free parking at the former Zellers lot in Châteauguay, at the corner of St-Francis and St-Jean-Baptiste boulevards.

The Transport Ministry also announced the addition of buses making the return trip between Châteauguay and the Angrignon Metro station.

Transport Minister André Fortin met with mayors from the South Shore to discuss "improvements to the mitigation measures already in place" on Thursday.

The repairs are expected to last until Aug. 20.