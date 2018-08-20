Mercier Bridge fully reopens after 2 months of repairs, congestion

The end has come. The partial closure at the Mercier Bridge, in effect since June 22, ended Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The reopening of the busy bridge, which connects Montreal's west end to the South Shore, will come with a sigh of relief for thousands of daily commuters as the partial closure caused severe congestion for two months.

The four-lane bridge was reduced to a single lane in either direction. Quebec's Transport Ministry confirms that all lanes are now open.

However, authorities warn maintenance work will continue until spring 2019.

This means that night or weekend closures will be held on the bridge or on Montreal's LaSalle Boulevard. Those closures will be announced as needed.

Some motorists said it took upwards of two hours to cross the Mercier Bridge after it was reduced to one lane in each direction for the summer. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The reopening also ends various mitigation measures, such as free bus tickets, which were put in place to ease traffic snarls during the two-month closure.

For example, the ban is now lifted for trucks with three or more axles on the Mercier Bridge on weekdays to Montreal, from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and to Châteauguay from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

With files from Presse Canadienne