Piece of fallen concrete shuts southbound lane of Mercier Bridge

The Mercier Bridge is closed toward Châteauguay after a piece of concrete fell from the structure, according to the Transport Ministry.

There was one lane open in either direction on the Montreal-bound span due to planned maintenance on the southbound span.

But just before 10 a.m., drivers heading toward the South Shore were rerouted back into Montreal.

Traffic cameras in the area show the lane reserved for drivers heading southbound is closed. Repairs are underway and the lane should reopen by around noon, according to a ministry spokesperson.

The Montreal-bound lane is still open.

Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau of the Sûreté du Québec said it is unclear which part of the structure the concrete fell from.

The closure further complicates the usual difficult weekend commute in and around the island.

In 2017, the Liberals announced the southbound span of the bridge, which is more than 80 years old, will be rebuilt.

However, a timeline was never officially revealed. Former transport minister André Fortin told the Journal de Montréal earlier this year that the work would begin in 2023.