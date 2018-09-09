Posters of missing Quebec woman affixed to trucks that travel North America

The family of Mélissa Blais, a 35-year-old Quebec mother of two who has been missing since last November, is working to make sure she isn't forgotten.

That's why they've reinvigorated their search efforts this weekend, putting posters of Blais' face on about 70 freight trucks that travel across several regions of Quebec.

The trucks are operated by the freight transport company Jovan MCDK, where Blais' sister, Manon St-Pierre, works.

"To disappear like this, at this age, it's unimaginable," said St-Pierre, while pasting a sign onto one of the freight trucks.

In addition to going across Quebec, the trucks also operate in the United States and other Canadian provinces.

Blais' family is hoping the posters will lead to new clues, and encourage people to contact the authorities with any new information.

Blais' sister Manon St-Pierre works at the freight transport company Jovan MCDK. (Radio-Canada)

Blais has been missing for more than 10 months. The mother of two lives in Yamachiche, Que., a town about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

She was last seen on Nov. 2, as she left a bar in Louiseville, about 10 kilometres west of her home.

In late June, divers with the Sûreté du Québec searched the Petite rivière du loup in Louiseville for clues in Blais' case.

Based on a report by Radio-Canada