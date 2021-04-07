Quebec City gym client, aged 40, dies after contracting COVID-19

A 40-year-old man has died, seemingly in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak at Quebec City's 24-hour Mega Gym, the source of hundreds of cases in the region.

Étienne Desrochers-Jean, a member of the gym, tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized, but whether or not he caught it at the gym is still unknown.

A coroner's investigation is underway to determine the most likely cause of death.

So far, 357 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the gym outbreak. More than 190 cases are "primary" infections, either employees or clients of the business, who then passed on the infection to 29 other workplaces and more than 160 other people, which public health deems "secondary" infections.

Quebec City public health has not commented on the death.

But regional health network spokesperson Mathieu Boivin told Radio-Canada the third wave of COVID-19 in the Quebec City area is not solely because of the gym outbreak.

He said the more contagious coronavirus variants, coupled with residents taking a more relaxed approach to public health rules, have led to the spike in cases in the region.

The Quebec City region reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 today. That accounts for about a quarter of the province's active infections.