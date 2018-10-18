Meet Montreal's 'radio doctor', the man who practises the dying trade of repairing electronics
Joseph Hovsepian says he is part of the last generation that knows how to repair electronics
Joseph Hovsepian has been repairing radios for so long that he claims that he can sometimes smell the problem.
"When I pick up a radio, I turn it on or I plug it in and the way it smells, the way it sounds or doesn't sound, the way it crackles and fades away, all these things are recorded in my brain and I know exactly how to start and how to fix it," he said.
Since 1960, Hovsepian has been fixing radios, turntables and other electronic gadgets from his Parc Ave. repair shop.
The 79-year-old sees himself as part of the last generation of people trained in the art of repair.
"We have lost the ability to touch things, fix things, repair them and feel good for doing it," he said.
Hovsepian said that electronics, such as radios, used to take days and sometimes months to manufacture and it would often be done by hand.
"Today we have these automatic machines that just stamp them out instead of human hands putting them together. We don't even know how to fix them anymore."
He believes that today's electronics lack the warmth that the old radios offered. Hovsepian said smartphones look dead to him compared to old technology.
"Even the sound of the old radios, a little scratch here, a little scratch there…This is radio."
Radio Hovsep is a museum of old technology. The walls are stacked with thousands of old vacuumed tubes and in little drawers you'll find antique objects, like 100-year-old record needles.
Hovsepian said he plans to stay open, "as long as God gives me life and enables me to continue."
Take a trip inside Radio Hovsep
