Quebec could require out-of-province medical residents to practise in regions

Health Minister Christian Dubé has set his hopes on out-of-province medical students seeking training in Quebec to meet the public health-care needs in the province's regions.

A clause in Bill 15, which aims to make the health and social services network more efficient, could allow Dubé to require out-of-province medical students to practise their specialty in the regions for a period of four years from the day they obtain their licence.

During special consultations held last spring, the Fédération des médecins résidents du Québec (FMRQ) strongly opposed the original version of section 392, which would let the government reserve 25 percent residency spots and present candidates with a signed commitment to practise for a period of up to four years in a region of the ministry's choosing. If they don't respect the agreement, they would face penalties.

In its brief, the FMRQ described the clause as "illegal," "discriminatory" and "morally questionable." It decried the government's plans to impose working conditions in advance to people who are still several years away from occupying those functions.

The standard career path of a future medical specialist involves completing four to five years of university studies, then successfully completing a residency in specialized medicine, which lasts four to eight years. Some doctors then add one or more additional years to perfect their knowledge with a subspecialization.

However, the clauses challenged by the FMRQ were taken from the current Act respecting health care and social services, although they are not being enforced.

Dubé appears to have heard FMRQ's criticisms based on his proposal to make changes, as part of the 150 amendments tabled last week. The latest version of Article 392 no longer involves taking away residency spots from Quebec students.

But Article 393 would still allow the government to require non-Quebec students sign an agreement before the start of their training, committing them to practising in a region of the ministry's choice for up to four years or face penalties.

Although out-of-province students become de facto members of the FMRQ when they begin their residency, the federation noted in a statement to The Canadian Press that it was very satisfied with the minister's proposals.

According to the federation, medical specialists are already subject to quotas throughout Quebec, although they are distributed according to a five-year medical staffing plan developed by the ministry and physician associations.

For the FMRQ, this plan and the strict regulatory framework that accompanies it are more than enough to meet the needs of the regions without having students fight over residency spots.

The health and human services committee adjourned Tuesday following a detailed, six-day study of Bill 15 over the past two weeks.

With some 150 articles adopted so far, MNAs are in a race against time to adopt Bill 15 before the end of the year.