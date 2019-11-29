Quebec to expand law on medically assisted dying, look at advanced consent

The Quebec government wants to expand the criteria for accessing medical assistance in dying in the province, the provincial health minister announced this morning.

Danielle McCann said the government will hold a public consultation in view of broadening the scope of who can have a medically assisted death.

She also presented a report by a group of experts tasked with analyzing Quebec's law and the basis for when it is granted.

Among the report's recommendations, the experts said people should be able to provide advanced consent and that the criteria that someone must be at the end of their life be changed to "the notion of being on an end-of-life journey."

"We hear the heart-felt cries of those who are suffering and have been asking for a broadening," McCann said at the announcement, noting advanced consent could provide Alzheimer's disease patients relief from years of suffering.

In September, a Quebec Superior Court justice declared parts of both the federal and provincial laws on medically assisted dying unconstitutional because they're too restrictive.

The federal law concerning medical aid in dying requires that a person be at a point where their death is "foreseeable."

Quebec's law is even more restrictive, requiring that a person seeking the right to a medically assisted death be at the "end of life."

Two Montrealers with degenerative diseases, Jean Truchon, 51, and Nicole Gladu, 74, had launched a court challenge in January seeking access to Quebec and Canada's doctor-assisted dying laws.

Gladu and Truchon are among a number of Quebecers with degenerative diseases who have described years of intense suffering, but not being able to have a medically-assisted death.

In June, a Laval, Que., man died by suicide after he applied three times for medically assisted death, but was rejected after each.

Jacques Campeau's daughters recounted to CBC how their father's multiple sclerosis had become so advanced he had become "a prisoner in his home and in his body."