Montreal's public health agency warns of possible measles exposure in 2 clinics

Montreal's public health board is warning healthcare workers about possible measles exposure, after a woman infected with the virus visited two medical clinics in the city last week.

The woman arrived in Montreal on Jan. 27 on a plane that had travelled through Frankfurt and Toronto, though the viral disease may have been caught in Poland, the health agency says.

The patient went to two medical clinics on Jan. 28 and 30, during the contagious period of the illness. The CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is not naming the two clinics.

The CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal covers public clinics and hospitals in the Ville-Marie, Southwest, Verdun and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs.

Health officials are trying to identify anyone she may have come in contact with.

They're warning healthcare workers to watch for signs of measles over the next few weeks.

It is possible that other people, not adequately vaccinated, will show signs and symptoms compatible with measles in the coming weeks, the agency says. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself against measles, it says.

Montreal public health says, given how contagious measles is, people with symptoms are advised to call a medical clinic or healthcare facility to report their symptoms before going there in person.

People who are sick must stay home from work, school or social activities as soon as the first symptoms appear, and up to five days after the skin has broken out into a rash, the agency says.

Measles, the leading cause of vaccine-preventable deaths in children worldwide, is a highly contagious viral disease transmitted through the air by droplets released when an infected person sneezes or coughs.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and red spots all over the body. Complications are more frequent in infants, pregnant women and those with a compromised immune symptoms.