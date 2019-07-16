Possible measles exposure in Laval and Parc Safari, Health Ministry says

Quebec's Health Ministry says members of the public may have been exposed to measles in one of several locations in Laval or at Parc Safari in Hemmingford, Que., earlier this month.

The possible exposure took place at the following locations at specific times:

McDonald's (2895 de la Concorde Blvd. E.) in Laval on July 12 from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Parc Safari on July 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pharmaprix (1768 des Laurentides Blvd.) in Laval on July 11 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Jean Coutu (2065 des Laurentides Blvd.) in Laval on July 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

St. Vincent pool and the women's changing rooms at Centre de la Nature in Laval on July 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In total, there have been 18 cases of measles in the province this year, with six of those cases in Laval and seven in Montreal.

That compares to only four cases last year and none in 2017.

The first victim this year contracted the disease during a trip out of the country at the end of June.

You can consult the full list of locations on the ministry's website .

The ministry says those at risk of complications should be evaluated to determine whether they need preventive treatment if they may have been exposed to the virus.

Those at risk includes babies less than a year old, those with weakened immune systems and women who are pregnant and haven't been vaccinated.

The preventive vaccine needs to be administered within seven days after exposure.

Call Info-Santé if you think you were exposed

The main symptoms of this highly contagious disease are severe fever, followed by redness on the body.

Over the last couple months, Montreal public health has been working with several clinics and hospitals to prevent a possible measles outbreak.

Those who are concerned about possible exposure are asked to call Info-Santé by dialling 811, and, if necessary, they will be referred to the nearest clinic where they can be evaluated and get treatment.