MUHC doctor to answer questions about possible measles exposure at Glen site

An infectious diseases specialist will be answering reporters' questions about possible measles exposure at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Monday afternoon.

Dr. Marie-Astrid Lefebvre will shed light on the situation at 2 p.m. in the atrium of the research institute of the MUHC, at the Glen site.

The MUHC put out a warning to patients and staff Sunday afternoon, informing them about a possible measles exposure at the hospital at the end of last month.

Montreal public health officials informed hospital administrators on Friday about the case. An employee contracted the measles virus and worked at the Glen site during the incubation period, between March 23 and March 27.

The hospital published a list of locations and dates where the person with measles was working during the period in question.

It is warning people who might have been in those locations at specific times that they may have been exposed to the measles virus.

The virus is transmitted through the air or by direct contact (face to face) with an infected person.

There is no evidence so far that the disease has been transmitted to other people, but that the hospital will continue to monitor the situation, Lefebvre said in the statement.