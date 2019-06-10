Measles case confirmed in Quebec City, 1st since 2015

Health officials in Quebec City have confirmed an adult has been diagnosed with measles, the first confirmed case in the region since 2015.

The patient contracted the disease while travelling in Asia, and was contagious from May 24 to June 1. The person visited the emergency room at Hôtel-Dieu hospital May 30 and 31.

While there is no evidence that the disease has spread at this point, the CIUSSS de la Capitale‐Nationale, the regional health authority, is trying to reach everyone who may have been exposed and give them the appropriate information, according to a news release issued by the CIUSSS.

Clinics in the area are also being advised to look out for other cases.

Around 95 per cent of people in the Quebec City area are vaccinated against measles, which the health authority says decreases the risk of transmission.

You are considered to be protected from the measles if:

You had the measles, as confirmed by a doctor. That includes anyone born before 1970, who is considered to have immunity due to exposure to the virus.

You were born between 1970 and 1979, and you received one dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

You were born in 1980 or later, and you received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

In Montreal, seven measles cases have been reported this year.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus and is not protected is advised to call the Info-Santé line at 811.