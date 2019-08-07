Public health issues warning after another measles case in Laval

Quebec's public health authority is reporting another case of measles in Laval where the infected person was at three locations last Friday afternoon.

Public health says the person visited the CIBC and RBC banks on Labelle Boulevard in the Rosemere district and the Supermarché Santé on Le Corbusier Boulevard.

People who visited those locations should watch for symptoms in the coming days as it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.

Authorities say the following people should be evaluated for a prevention shot: people with a weakened immune system, babies younger than 12 months and pregnant women who are not adequately vaccinated against measles.

Anyone who is a part of these groups is being advised to call Info-Santé at 811.

The main symptoms of measles are a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and general discomfort, followed by a rash on the face and then on the body.

A person can be contagious four days before a rash appears and up to four days after.