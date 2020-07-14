McKibbin's, Bar Mineral among at least 9 Montreal bars with COVID-19 cases

McKibbin's Irish Pub in Pointe-Claire and Bar Mineral in Montreal's Gay Village are calling on all clients to get tested for COVID-19 after staff members and clients tested positive for the virus.

The two establishments are among at least nine Montreal bars where people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

In a Facebook post Monday evening, the West Island McKibbin's location announced one of its employees tested positive.

"Although the risk of exposure to our clients is low, as we have implemented all of the government safety guidelines, we would encourage anyone who has visited our West Island establishment to get tested," the post said.

The pub announced it would be closing for the next two days to give staff time to get tested and to allow the space to be fully sanitized and disinfected.

Bar Mineral is also urging clients and staff to get tested Monday, after it was informed that multiple clients and employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the bar said it put a mandatory mask policy in place last week.

On Saturday, Montreal public health officials announced everyone who had visited or worked at a bar since the beginning of the month should get tested for COVID-19, after several positive cases were found in several Montreal bars.

By Monday, health officials had linked nine bars to about a dozen positive cases.

Last week, the province announced new regulations for bars including earlier closing times and decreased capacity.

Bars are also included in Quebec's upcoming mandatory mask regulations.