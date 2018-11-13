McGill students vote to change 'Redmen' sports teams name

McGill University students have voted in favour of changing the varsity men's teams name, called "Redmen," increasing pressure on the school to replace it.

Monday evening, students voted 78.8 per cent in favour of changing it. The referendum, organized by McGill's student union, collected 5,856 votes, one of the highest participation rates for a vote of its kind at the university.

"Today, as students, we are defending values of respect and inclusion on campus," a statement by the union said, adding it was thrilled by the result.

Tomas Jirousek, a third-year political science student on the men's varsity rowing team and a member of the Kainai First Nation in Alberta, has been lobbying to remove the name.

He launched a petition that was signed by more than 10,000 and, on Oct. 31, organized a demonstration to protest against the use of the name.

The university has said the name stems from colours worn by the team in the 1920s. However, Indigenous symbols, connotations and unofficial nicknames were propagated by the press and fans in many circumstances.

Usages of the name "Indians" to refer to men's teams began as early as 1938, and in the mid-'60s, women's teams began being referred to as the "Squaws" or "Super Squaws."

Images of Indigenous people also found their way onto McGill jerseys and helmets of the football and men's hockey teams between 1981 and 1991.

With files from Radio-Canada's Laurence Niosi and CBC's Jessica Deer