McGill Metro renovation projects to disrupt downtown commute

Starting this morning, major work at the McGill Metro station is going to affect commuters who get around by bus, Metro, bike or car.

The station will remain open while it gets revamped. By spring 2022 there will be two new elevators, a new entrance on the north side of de Maisonneuve Boulevard, renovated existing entrances and improved waterproofing.

But in order to do all that work, there will be disruptions:

De Maisonneuve between McGill College and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, and Robert Bourassa at the intersection with de Maisonneuve, will be closed until December. Drivers are being advised to take René-Lévesque or Mansfield instead.

The bike path will be moved to Président-Kennedy Street. Pedestrians will still be able to walk along de Maisonneuve.

One entrance to the Metro, at 811 de Maisonneuve Boulevard West, will be closed until September 2021. As the work progresses, other access points to the station will close as well.

A number of bus stops in the area will be cancelled while others will be relocated to intersections close to the Square-Victoria-OACI Metro station.

Building the elevators is part of the STM's pledge to have 41 universally accessible stations by 2025. One elevator will connect the street level to the mezzanine level and go down to the Angrignon platform. The other elevator will connect the mezzanine level with the Honoré-Beaugrand platform.

The STM says the road closures are necessary to allow for enough space to complete the work. The transit agency also said that it coordinated with the REM and the city, which is overseeing construction work on Ste-Catherine Street, to develop the traffic plan.