McGill's floor fellows say students will lose out after school axes role

In a year of shakeups at McGill University, the school has announced it will be getting rid of its "floor fellows" in the upcoming academic year.

It's a decision that the floor fellows — students hired to help their fellow students navigate life in the dorms — say will make McGill feel less like home.

In a statement, McGill told CBC that after its housing and hospitality services reviewed its services it found that "the role floor fellows once played is being filled by many other student life and learning service offerings."

According to McGill, the 65 floor fellows will be dropped in favour of "residence life facilitators," a position that will also be held by students.

It's a "more flexible position" that gives students greater work-life balance, the university said, and for the first time also provides services to upper-year and graduate students living in the residences.

Unlike floor fellows, facilitators won't live in the dorms.

The university's decision comes as a surprise and will make life in the residences more difficult, said Graeme Scott, the floor fellows' vice-president.

Scott, who's been a floor fellow for the past three years, said they're key to helping newcomers in various ways, from navigating mental health supports to receiving disclosures of sexual assault.

They also pinpoint areas of concern for other staff like facilitators to address, he said, especially when it comes to first-year students.

"What sets floor fellows apart is that we are the only student support service at McGill that you can readily access all the time, without having to go through bureaucracy," Scott said. "You don't need to book when you want to talk to your fellow. You don't need to set up a virtual appointment for two weeks away

"They know they can knock on that floor fellows' door when they need support."

McGill University says there are 65 floor fellows. Their plan is to have 45 facilitators in their place and assign six or seven to each residence. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

New positions not unionized, says group

The Association of McGill University Support Employees is considering legal action against the university for slashing the jobs, said president Harlan Hutt.

"The residence life facilitators that they've said are going to replace us are not unionized," said Hutt, adding that this means it will be easier for the school to negotiate on their terms with workers.

Students will also suffer, including those who are living alone for the first time in a new city, he added.

"Anyone can say they're super independent until they get thrown into this huge residence without any support system," said Hutt. "Those positions are not going to live in residence and they are not going to be able to interact with students in the same way."

First-year McGill student Rohan Modi doesn't think the university is making the right call, noting floor fellows regularly check in with students and make them feel at home.

"I think it's not a wise decision," said Modi.

But Julia Rotiroti, another first-year student, said she hasn't had much interaction with floor fellows during her time at the residence and isn't sure they're needed.

McGill said the plan is to have 45 facilitators, up from the current 11, and assign six or seven to each residence. They will work in collaboration with other staff, the university said.

The school also said it will boost security measures in the residences, with additional patrols at night and on the weekend.