McGill College could soon be reduced to two lanes to make way for a public plaza

McGill College Avenue, which offers one of the most striking views of Mount-Royal in the city, is a step closer to being cut down to two lanes to make way for a pedestrian-friendly public plaza.

The change, which would be carried out between Président-Kennedy Avenue and Ste-Catherine St. West, was recommended by Montreal's public consultation office (OCPM) in a report released Thursday.

The report calls for the development of green space and direct access to the future REM light rail stop planned for the avenue.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced McGill College would be redeveloped into a public square last August, but said she wanted input from citizens before breaking ground.

"Our vision, of course, is to work with citizens and the different users of McGill College and that area," Plante said at the time, promising a "signature" project for the city that will gain international recognition.

Around 1,500 people were took part in the consulation.

'Take advantage' of ongoing development

The report said the city should "take advantage" of ongoing development projects in the area — such as the incoming McGill REM station, Ste-Catherine Street development and the Nouveau-Centre private project — to build the public square.

The change would amplify what is already an uncommonly wide street.

Unlike most of downtown, the four blocks that make up McGill College have extra wide sidewalks and a tree-lined median running down the middle.

"We know this place deserves so much love and attention because we have such a great view of the mountain," Plante said.