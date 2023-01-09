McGill University talk on sex vs. gender prompts protests

Trans rights advocates are denouncing a talk by McGill University's Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism (CHRLP) led by a speaker associated with a group they say is "notoriously transphobic and trans-exclusionary."

The event, titled Sex vs. Gender (Identity) Debate In the United Kingdom and the Divorce of LGB from T, is set to be led by McGill alumnus Robert Wintemute Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.

The CHRLP's website describes the event as a conversation around whether the law should make it easier for a transgender person to change their legal sex, "and about exceptional situations, such as women-only spaces and sports, in which the individual's birth sex should take priority over their gender identity, regardless of their legal sex."

"The T (trans) is so much more vulnerable than the rest of LGB. I think there's tons of scientific evidence speaking to that," said Celeste Trianon, a trans activist leading a protest against the event.

But Wintemute, the man at the centre of the controversy, maintains he does not promote transphobic views and describes the reaction to his talk as "hysterical."

Wintemute's work inspired the foundation of the LGB Alliance, a British group that advocates against transgender rights in the United Kingdom.

Several British officials and LGBTQ+ groups have publicly called the LGB Alliance a hate group.

The group has opposed progressive gender affirmation bills in the U.K., like the Scottish Gender Recognition Act, which improves the system by which transgender people can apply for legal recognition.

A description of the talk as seen on the McGill University's Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism's website. (Facebook)

A Canadian chapter of the LGB Alliance lobbied against Bill C-4, which put an end to conversion therapy, demanding it remove the term "gender identity" from the offence.

The LGB Alliance website includes statements like "Fact: Sex is binary," "Fact: Sex is observed at birth," "Fact: Gender transition can be the result of homophobia" and "Fact: LGB Alliance is non-political."

The LGB Alliance denies being transphobic or hateful.

The McGill event's page says the LGB Alliance "rejects the political coalition of LGB and T and challenges some transgender demands, because they conflict with the rights of lesbian and bisexual women or the rights of children who might grow up to be LGB adults."

An open letter signed by McGill students, professors, alumni and others from the Montreal LGBTQ+ community says trans rights are not at odds with the rights of others.

"Undermining the human rights of trans people does not benefit any member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, nor the feminist movement," it says.

Trianon said she was "surprised, shocked and disgusted" when she learned of the event.

"I feel like there's such a tragic irony where someone who is actively working toward dismantling human rights toward one of the most marginalized groups … how such an event can be hosted at the McGill Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism," she said.

Mona Greenbaum, the head of the LGBT+ Family Coalition in Montreal, worked with Wintemute on the World Outgames event in 2006. She said she was surprised to see the title of his talk and signed the open letter.

"It's just so sad to me that someone who should, in theory, be open to this, is so closed-minded about trans women and has the idea that if you give rights to trans women you're subtracting from the rights of cisgender women," she said.

"There's no ceiling on rights."

'Critical conversations'

The CHRLP says the event is not meant to be an endorsement of Wintemute's views but to be a platform for "critical conversations."

"Professor Wintemute is a trustee of the LGB Alliance since 2021 but he is not invited in that capacity," said Prof. Frédéric Mégret from the CHRLP.

"We understand that these are not consensual topics. However, we believe they can be productively and robustly discussed in an academic setting and could, in fact, be an opportunity to push back against certain views."

He said Prof. Shauna Van Praagh will chair the talk and Prof. Darren Rosenblum will act as commentator.

"It was always our intention that this would be a contradictory debate," said Mégret.

Mona Greenbaum, executive director of the LGBT Family Coalition, says "there's no ceiling on rights." (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

But activists like Trianon and Greenbaum remain skeptical.

"This form of free-speech absolutism: it has an end. One's rights end where another's begin," said Trianon.

Greenbaum said she thinks McGill crossed the line.

"It's legitimizing a discriminatory point of view. I'm all for different points of view, but this one is harmful to trans women and I think is harmful to all women," she said.

"Things are getting worse for [trans women in the U.K.] … and he's fuelling that."

Though Canada and Quebec have remained "mostly sheltered" from transphobic rhetoric, those ideas have gained momentum in the U.S. and the U.K. and could easily spread here, said Trianon.

She pointed to the multiple instances of drag queen story hours being attacked by anti-LGBT activists over the summer in Montreal.

"This plays into the transfeminine predator stereotype. It's very much a debunkable thing," said Trianon.

Wintemute says the activists protesting his appearance should question their assumptions.

"The term 'transphobic' has been unjustifiably widened to include any disagreement with any demand of the transgender rights movement," he said.

"The activists who have rushed to judgment, without waiting to hear me speak, might have considered my 37-year record of defending LGB human rights. I would never associate myself with any group that 'promotes hate.'"