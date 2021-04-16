Ghislain Picard becomes McCord Museum board chair

Four months after becoming one of its board members, Ghislain Picard is now chair of the McCord Stewart Museum's board — the first Indigenous person to hold the position.

Picard, who has been chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador for nearly 30 years, will begin his new job on June 1.

Picard said he was honoured by the appointment.

"Now, more than ever, it is essential for social history museums to act collaboratively and build trust-based relationships with all the communities that make up our society, Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike," Picard said in a statement.

"The McCord Stewart Museum is already known for its work in this area. I share its vision and hope to see it spread even further within the institution and beyond its walls."

In 2017, the City of Montreal made Picard an honorary citizen.

"I cannot think of a better candidate to take over as chair of the Board of Trustees as the museum pursues its decolonization efforts and aims to help strengthen the voices of First Nations communities in both its programming and the institution itself," said Monique Jérôme-Forget, current chair of the museum's board.