Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'out of danger' after news conference collapse

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is "out of danger" after she abruptly sat on the floor during a morning news conference at a municipal building on Tuesday, officials from her office said.

Plante was standing at a lectern answering questions from reporters in a building being used as the temporary city hall when she crouched and then sat down.

"Oh no. I feel unwell," she said in French.

Aides rushed to her side and, for a moment, Plante rested her head on one aide's knee. Reporters and cameras were then asked to leave the room.

Staff quickly came to Plante's side after she sat down, and asked memebers of the media to leave the room soon after. (Radio-Canada)

"The mayor felt unwell and fortunately, she is out of danger," the message from the mayor's office said. "She will receive all the required medical support and thanks the public for their support."

Plante had been speaking and answering questions for about 15 minutes before the incident, with no obvious signs of illness.