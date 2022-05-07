Quebec's anti-corruption unit searches Sorel-Tracy mayor's residence

Quebec's anti-corruption squad (UPAC) carried out a search Friday evening at the mayor of Sorel-Tracy's residence after he became embroiled in an electronic surveillance case.

A spokesperson for UPAC told Radio-Canada the investigation is no longer in the Sûreté du Québec's hands.

The spokesperson could not provide further details because the investigation is ongoing.

Elected officials of Sorel-Tracy learned at the end of April that Mayor Serge Péloquin had hidden a microphone in the office of the city clerk, René Chevalier, to listen to his conversations.

The discovery of the hidden microphone caused commotion at City Hall.

On May 2, Péloquin reported to a municipal council meeting, where seven out of eight councillors passed a vote of no-confidence against him.

He said he has no intention to resign and described elected officials' behaviour as "hypocritical."

Two investigations for this case are underway: one from UPAC, which was originally led by the Sûreté du Québec, and the other from the Commission municipale du Québec.