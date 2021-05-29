On first day of terrasse season, Montreal's mayor broke the rules

On the first day that Montrealers were allowed to gather on terrasses, Mayor Valérie Plante sat down at an outdoor table with four other people.

In doing so, Plante was in fact breaking public health rules. The current measures in place allow for a maximum of two adults from different households to share a table.

On Saturday, the mayor acknowledged she made a mistake.

"Yes, it's my mistake. I was eating with a friend, and the [restaurant's chef] as well as two members of my team came to sit with us for a few minutes. We should have put our masks back on," Plante wrote on Twitter. "It shows that we have to be vigilant, that we are not immune to making mistakes despite our good intentions."

The mayor was outside a new restaurant in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood called Le Pontiac.

In the photo circulating online, she is sitting with her assistant, the restaurant's owner as well as one of her political attachés and her partner.

Had all five of them been wearing a mask, as Plante said they should have, they still would have been flouting the rules.