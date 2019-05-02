May Day protests in Montreal end with at least 5 arrests
There was a heavy presence of police officers in riot gear near Lionel Groulx Metro
Montreal police say they've arrested five people amid three May Day protests in the city.
They said the tally was a "preliminary report."
Officers from Montreal police were in riot gear as anti-capitalist protesters from various groups converged in the streets of Montreal.
There was a heavy police presence near Lionel-Groulx Metro at Atwater Avenue and Saint-Jacques Street, where one of the protests passed.
Some had gathered outside the Lemay architecture firm office a block away, denouncing its involvement in the design of a new migrant detention centre.
Preliminary report for tonight's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/manifencours?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#manifencours</a> :<br>- 5 arrests for various offences and criminal acts.<br>- Several mischief were committed.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SPVM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SPVM</a>—@SPVM
Windows at the firm were smashed with billiard balls. Paint was also thrown at the windows, as well as at an STM bus.
Most demonstrators had dispersed by 10 p.m.