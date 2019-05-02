Skip to Main Content
May Day protests in Montreal end with at least 5 arrests
Montreal

Officers from Montreal police and Quebec provincial police could be seen in riot gear as anti-capitalist protesters from various groups converged in the streets of Montreal. 

There was a heavy presence of police officers in riot gear near Lionel Groulx Metro

The larger of three May Day protests in Montreal Wednesday evening was in the Southwest borough, with a heavy police presence converging at Lionel Groulx Metro station. (Radio-Canada)

Montreal police say they've arrested five people amid three May Day protests in the city.

They said the tally was a "preliminary report."

Officers from Montreal police were in riot gear as anti-capitalist protesters from various groups converged in the streets of Montreal. 

There was a heavy police presence near Lionel-Groulx Metro at Atwater Avenue and Saint-Jacques Street, where one of the protests passed. 

During the protests, Montreal police tweeted that they were "conducting a dispersion and targeted interventions." They later reported having arrested five people. (Radio-Canada)

Some had gathered outside the Lemay architecture firm office a block away, denouncing its involvement in the design of a new migrant detention centre. 

Windows at the firm were smashed with billiard balls. Paint was also thrown at the windows, as well as at an STM bus.

Windows were smashed during the May Day protests, at the office of an architecture firm on St-Jacques Street near Atwater Avenue. (Radio-Canada)

Most demonstrators had dispersed by 10 p.m. 

