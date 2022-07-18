1 person in critical condition after Mauricie seaplane crash

One person is in critical condition following the crash of a seaplane in Quebec's Mauricie region Sunday afternoon.

The crash has also led to about 5,000 power outages for Hydro-Québec customers in the area.

Witnesses saw the plane plunging down above the Saint-Maurice River, before crashing nearby at 3:45 p.m. Electricity cables were damaged in the crash.

One person was rescued from the plane and transported to hospital, where they were in critical condition Sunday evening. Quebec provincial police said that at that point, it did not know if other people had been onboard the plane.

The Shawinigan fire department assisted Quebec provincial police in the rescue because of its nautical expertise.

Sûreté du Québec divers were also headed to the site of the crash Sunday afternoon.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was advised of the crash.