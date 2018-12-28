McGill's medical museum puts human organs, oddities on display

With human organs suspended in liquid in jars, skeletons and a complete brain and spinal cord on display, you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd stumbled onto a horror movie set.

It is, in fact, the Maude Abbott Medical Museum at McGill University.

Used by medical students and teachers more than a hundred years ago, the museum was recently renovated and is now open to the public.

"Seeing the actual specimen as — perhaps 'living' is a bit too strong — but a more alive structure, I think, has meaning," said Richard Fraser, a pathologist at the McGill University Health Centre, and the man behind the latest reincarnation of the museum.

The oldest specimens date from the 1820s, but also included are educational models of all sorts, including an articulated human skull.

The museum is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. It will reopen after the holidays on January 11. Admission is free.