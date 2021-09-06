Matane, Que. hospital suspends maternity ward services for a week

An ongoing nursing shortage has forced the Matane hospital to halt its childbirth services once again.

Obstetric care at the Matane hospital will be interrupted from Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. to Sept. 15 at 8 a.m., according to the Bas-Saint-Laurent Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS).

The latest interruption in obstetrics comes just five days after the department resumed services following a shutdown during the last week of August.

Pregnant women in Matane will be able to give birth at the Rimouski hospital during this period.

The suspension marks the eighth time—and a total of 70 days—obstetric services at the hospital have stopped since the beginning of the year.