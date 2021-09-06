Matane, Que. hospital suspends maternity ward services for a week
After resuming services only last Thursday, the Matane hospital is putting its obstetrics department on pause for the eighth time this year.
Hospital puts obstetrics on pause for eighth time this year amid nursing shortage
An ongoing nursing shortage has forced the Matane hospital to halt its childbirth services once again.
Obstetric care at the Matane hospital will be interrupted from Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. to Sept. 15 at 8 a.m., according to the Bas-Saint-Laurent Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS).
The latest interruption in obstetrics comes just five days after the department resumed services following a shutdown during the last week of August.
Pregnant women in Matane will be able to give birth at the Rimouski hospital during this period.
The suspension marks the eighth time—and a total of 70 days—obstetric services at the hospital have stopped since the beginning of the year.
with files from Radio-Canada
