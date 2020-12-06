MasterCard ends use of its credit cards on Pornhub site

Mastercard says it will no longer allow its cards to be used on Pornhub, a website owned by the Montreal-based company Mindgeek, after a Mastercard investigation found what it calls illegal material on the site.

Pornhub came under fire late last week after a New York Times report said the website hosts videos of child sexual assaults and exploitations.

Pornhub denies there is illegal content on its site, saying it employs moderators to screen every video upload.

Visa, another payment service used by Pornhub, has said it is investigating the allegations and will take action if the site is not complying with the law.

MasterCard said it is also investigating potential illegal content on other websites.

The New York Times report prompted reactions from politicians including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said his government was working with police and security officials to address the allegations.