Masks 'must become a social norm' in closed public spaces, says Montreal's public health director

Twelve days after announcing that the island of Montreal had "attained the peak of the curve," the region's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, said that plateau is holding despite the fact that the city now has more than 12,000 cases and 1,039 deaths due to COVID-19.

At a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Drouin said most of those deaths have been to residents of long-term care homes.

Certain neighbourhoods clearly have an epidemic curve higher than the others and "we are very sensitive to this," Drouin said.

Montréal-Nord is among areas that has had a significant increase in cases over the past three weeks. Public health data shows the borough has more than 1,550 infections.

More than 40 per cent of those infections are associated with CHSLDs or other types of long-term homes, Drouin said. More than 20 per cent of those infected are health-care workers.

"We're looking to have a specific screening strategy in this neighbourhood in the coming days," she said.

Saint-Michel and Riviere-des-Prairies are also seeing an increase in cases.

The health authority is looking into the situation there and other sectors that have had similar outbreaks, said Drouin.

At the same time, officials are planning for a safe deconfinement of the city to return to "some kind of normalcy" despite the fact that the city has been hit so hard by the pandemic.

"We are the epicentre. That means the virus circulates here more than anywhere else," said Drouin. She said her agency has many cases to investigate.

The Quebec government announced that retail stores can reopen starting May 11 in the greater Montreal region, but public health measures will remain in place. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The health authority must also look at how to keep dense work environments, public transit and other normally crowded places safe, she said, to reduce the risk of transmission.

Drouin said public health also needs to examine available capacity in the health-care network — to see if it can handle an influx of new patients if there is a bump-up in infections onces certain sectors of the economy and public life restart.

Montrealers must commit to respect this new way of life, she said.

"The public must also do its share and respect the guidelines," she said. "Clearly we have to maintain vigilance."

Wear masks in public places, says Drouin

Drouin is recommending Montrealers wear masks when in enclosed spaces, in public, although she reiterated that washing hands and staying two metres away from others are still the main ways people should protect themselves from infection.

"Face coverings must become a social norm," in stores, on public transit and in other places where it is very difficult to keep a safe distance, Drouin said.

Quebec and Montreal public health authorities now understand that many people carry the virus but are asymptomatic, she said, and that's why they are now stressing the importance of face-coverings.

A man in Montréal-Nord, one of the boroughs with a high infection rate, cleans his hands before entering a grocery store Tuesday. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The aim is to allow people to return to "a more or less normal life" while preventing a second wave of COVID-19, Drouin said.

Nice weather or not, do not gather: Plante

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the priority is the health of the population as the city reopens construction sites, manufacturing activities and neighbourhood stores.

The good weather and the gradual reopening of the economy make that a challenge, Plante admitted, but she pleaded with Montrealers not to gather, hold social gatherings or form groups in parks.

People must stick to their own neighbourhoods, she said, and make sure to keep their hands clean.

The extra measure of wearing a mask is extremely important, Plante said, encouraging people to go to the provincial public health website for tips on how to make masks.

The city will also be distributing face coverings to organizations to hand out to homeless and other vulnerable people, Plante said.

But wearing a mask does not mean people can start gathering, she reiterated.

"It's really an additional measure we want to bring out there so people get used to wearing it," she said, noting the city is "strongly inviting" people to wear them when appropriate.

Plante said the city is working on ways to make the summer enjoyable despite the lack of gatherings, festivals, parties and events Montrealers are so used to.

She said she is pleased with Quebec's effort to find a balance between opening schools and the economy gradually.

However, if Montreal can't reopen the economy safely and sees outbreaks cropping up across the city, authorities will have to adjust accordingly, said Plante.