This Montreal man is cleaning up the city 1 mask at a time
Fed up with seeing discarded masks all over Montreal, Jody Aveline has collected 11,461 masks since September
A Montreal man became so frustrated with the way people toss their used masks and plastic gloves on the ground, he took the matter into his own hands.
Jody Aveline has collected 11,461 masks since Sept. 3.
"I promised myself that if I see a mask or if I see a glove, I stop and I pick it up," he said.
Aveline rides around the city on his bike, picking up masks and bagging them. He stuffs the masks into a trailer attached to his bike.
Worried about the litter's impact on the environment, he takes the masks home, cuts off the strings and properly disposes of them.
"It's a mixture of, I have to pick them up and they're everywhere," he said. "You know, the more I pick them up, the more I see them. It's crazy, but the more you look for something, the more you see them."
His neighbour Meghan McCualloch says she was so inspired that she started picking up masks herself, and it's made a difference in their neighbourhood.
"I think he's kind of started something," she said. "We all want to do our part."
For Christmas, Aveline says he has one gift that he truly wants.
"If you could give me one gift, I would ask that everyone stop throwing their face masks on the side walk," he said.
Based on a report by Kwabena Oduro
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.