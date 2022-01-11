Quebec public health director defends plan to speed up removal of COVID-19 restrictions

Quebec's interim public health director says all signs point to the spread of COVID-19 being under control, and the time is right to speed up the process to lift COVID-19 measures, including the gradual removal of mask rules in public places.

As of March 12 — two days earlier than originally planned — Quebecers will no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter public venues such as restaurants, bars, theatres as well as cinemas, and businesses will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

The province intends to do away with mandatory mask rules in public spaces by mid-April, with the exception of public transit. The government plans to scrap the requirement to wear masks on the bus, metro and commuter trains in May.

The Health Ministry announced these changes by releasing a statement on Wednesday.

"The epidemiological situation is going much better than it did a few weeks ago. It's not surprising," Dr. Luc Boileau said while meeting with reporters on Thursday.

"When it comes to hospitalizations, the number of cases, the specific cases among particular clienteles, the outbreaks, everything is going in the same, good direction."

Neither Premier François Legault nor Health Minister Christian Dubé were present during the news conference.

Boileau, who became the province's public health director in January, also said the number of students absent from school due to COVID-19 is on the decline.

He also clarified that the expected changes to the province's masking rules do not apply to hospitals and long-term care homes.

"We do not recommend, for now, to remove the use of masks in health-care settings," he said, adding that masking rules in private seniors' homes will mirror those in the general population.