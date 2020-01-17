Police arrest Mascouche victim's partner in connection with her murder

Provincial police have arrested the partner of Mascouche woman Jaël Cantin in connection with her murder.

Cantin, a 33-year-old mother of six, was killed Thursday morning at a home in Mascouche, about 45 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The suspect, a man in his thirties, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He is set to appear at the courthouse Friday, police said.

Police would not identify the man because he has not been formally charged.

According to police spokesperson Éloïse Cossette, police received an emergency call around 4 a.m. Thursday morning for an intervention in a family home on Chemin des Anglais, near Boulevard Raymond.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered a man and a woman, both of whom were injured, and six children, who were escorted from the residence by police.

The couple was transported to the hospital, where Cantin was pronounced dead at 5:30 am.

The man's life was not in danger, according to police.

The Sûreté du Québec major crimes unit has taken charge of the investigation.

On Thursday, investigators worked to reconstruct the sequence of events and carefully analyze the crime scene.

Officers interviewed witnesses, including the injured man and the children who were in the home at the time of the incident.