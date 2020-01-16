Provincial police open homicide investigation in Mascouche

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a woman in Mascouche Thursday morning as a homicide.

Around 4 a.m. someone called 911 to report that people were injured inside a home near the intersection of des Anglais Road and Raymond Boulevard.

A man and a woman were both found on the scene with serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is expected to survive.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Eloïse Cossette said several minors were in the home at the time, but were not injured.

"We have a lot of possibilities, we don't know exactly what happened," Cossette said. "Every hypothesis is on the table."

Crime scene investigators are on the scene.