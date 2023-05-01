Maryam Nadimi tends her 'secret garden' through the Iranian art form of tazhib
Maryam Nadimi is a Montreal-based artist and biologist. She grew up in Iran and moved to Montreal for her PhD in genetics at the Université de Montréal. She now holds workshops where she teaches tazhib, a traditional form of Islamic Iranian art.
With floral designs and gold embellishments — Montreal artist and biologist Maryam Nadimi is continuing an ancient Iranian tradition.
Nadimi invites fellow Montrealers to slow down with her by learning tazhib, the Iranian art of illumination. She holds workshops out of her home.
The art form has roots tracing back to the Sasanian Empire from the years 224 to 651.
Nadimi says it's a way not only to practise her culture, but also express her view of the world.
She says it's like inviting others into her "secret garden."
To mark Asian Heritage Month, CBC Quebec connected with Asian communities to ask them: How do you carry your cultural heritage, in big ways or small? Learn more about the series here.