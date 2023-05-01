Maryam Nadimi tends her 'secret garden' through the Iranian art form of tazhib

Maryam Nadimi carries her culture through tazhib, an Iranian art form that features gold embellishments and abstract floral designs.

With floral designs and gold embellishments — Montreal artist and biologist Maryam Nadimi is continuing an ancient Iranian tradition.

Nadimi invites fellow Montrealers to slow down with her by learning tazhib, the Iranian art of illumination. She holds workshops out of her home.

Let’s Go 14:41 Carrying Our Cultures: Finding calmness through Iranian art Maryam Nadimi is a Montreal-based artist and biologist. She grew up in Iran and moved to Montreal for her PhD in genetics at the Université de Montréal. She now holds workshops where she teaches tazhib, a traditional form of Islamic Iranian art. Shahroze Rauf joins us to share her story as part of CBC Quebec's Carrying Our Cultures series for Asian Heritage Month.

The art form has roots tracing back to the Sasanian Empire from the years 224 to 651.

Nadimi says it's a way not only to practise her culture, but also express her view of the world.

Maryam Nadimi says creating her art is like making a 'secret garden' away from a busy world. (Tim Chin)

She says it's like inviting others into her "secret garden."

One of Maryam Nadimi's tazhib pieces. (Tim Chin)

To mark Asian Heritage Month, CBC Quebec connected with Asian communities to ask them: How do you carry your cultural heritage, in big ways or small? Learn more about the series here.