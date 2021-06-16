After 39 years in municipal politics, Marvin Rotrand set to call it a career

Marvin Rotrand has decided to end his career in municipal politics after serving as a city councillor for four decades.

Rotrand was first elected in the Snowdon district of the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough in 1982. Since 2019, he has sat in council as an independent.

Through his work, Rotrand has regularly championed causes that sought to make the borough and the city more inclusive and highlight their diversity.

Rotrand also served on the board of directors of Montreal's transit authority, the STM, from 2001 to 2018, save for a few months in 2017 where he was removed from the position.

Now that he's announced plans to step away from municipal politics, Rotrand is endorsing the candidacy of Denis Coderre, who will try to reclaim City Hall during this fall's municipal elections nearly four years after after Mayor Valérie Plante defeated him.

Municipal elections are set for Nov. 7.

This story will be updated.