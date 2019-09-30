Quebec Conservative candidate says Scheer should have attended a climate rally

A Conservative candidate in Quebec says Andrew Scheer should have attended one of the Canadian rallies for climate change that took place last Friday.

Martin Thibert, the Conservative candidate in the Montérégie riding of Saint-Jean, told Radio-Canada that Scheer's presence would have been significant for climate activists in Vancouver, where the Conservative Leader was campaigning Friday.

"Could Scheer have changed his schedule?" said Thibert, who did attend a climate march Friday. "We cannot overlook the magnitude of what happened last week.

In Montreal, an estimated 500,000 people attended the climate march, including the Swedish teen who condemned world leaders in a speech at the United Nations last week, Greta Thunberg.

However, Thibert says he respects his leader's opinion and his choice not to have participated in a rally.

Thibert also told Radio-Canada he has a "mixed" opinion on Scheer's support for an eventual pipeline project in Quebec.

"I'm not qualified to judge the pipeline, but the social acceptability does not seem to be very strong," Thibert said.

Facebook post now taken down

The candidate said there are some things about his party he likes less than others.

"I think party lines are meant to be challenged," Thibert said.

In a statement on Facebook, Thibert reacted to statements Scheer made on the flagship Quebec talk show, Tout le monde en parle, Sunday.

"Do I agree with all the remarks made by my leader on Tout le monde en parle... No," he posted, in French.

"But overall, we see eye to eye. I believe all his remarks are coherent and sincere. Don't talk to me about quitting, because the message is clear!!! Andrew Scheer will be the Prime Minister of Canada."

After being contacted by Radio-Canada, the post was deleted from Thibert's Facebook page.

Later Monday, Thibert reiterated the importance of remaining independent as a candidate.

"I find it unusual when a candidate supports 100 per cent of what parties say," Thibert said.