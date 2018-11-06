Report into problem inside the Montreal police force expected to be released today

The Quebec government is expected to release a much-anticipated report into the Montreal police department today by Martin Prud'homme, the interim police chief whose government-appointment, one-year mandate is coming to an end.

Last year, the Quebec government tasked Prud'homme with the job of cleaning up the SPVM and its internal affairs division.

Quebec's Minister of Public Safety, Geneviève Guilbault is expected to release a report on his findings today.

According to Radio-Canada sources, Prud'homme will officially leave his post at the SPVM in December to return to his position as director of provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec, in January.

Prud'homme was appointed in December 2017 by former Liberal public security minister Martin Coiteux following the suspension of former chief Philippe Pichet.

Pichet was suspended following a report by Quebec's former deputy justice minister Michel Bouchard which highlighted the need to put "an end to a climate of tension and suspicion that has developed within the SPVM."

In the report he presented at the time, Bouchard reported having discovered several irregularities after a review of more than 1,000 cases filed with the SPVM's internal affairs division from 2010 to 2017.

Pichet was appointed in the summer of 2015 following a recommendation by the former mayor Denis Coderre.

It is not known who will be the new Montreal police chief following Prud'homme's departure.