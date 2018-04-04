Montreal to rename west-end park after Martin Luther King Jr.
Côte-des-Neiges space is close to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela parks
A west-end park will soon be named after one of the most influential civil rights leaders in American history — Martin Luther King Jr.
Montreal's executive committee announced the decision Wednesday to honour the activist by renaming Kent Park after him. The park is located in the heart of the Côte-des-Neiges district, near two other parks named after Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.
"Montreal will be one of the first Canadian cities to formally recognize Martin Luther King's contribution to the pursuit of an egalitarian society that is free of racial discrimination," Mayor Valérie Plante says in a press release.
"Martin Luther King has been instrumental in upholding the civil rights and equality of black people and combating racial discrimination in the United States."
King's efforts in the United States had resonance in Canada and, citing the fact that a substantial portion of the city is black, local Coun. Magda Popeanu said "it is essential to honour the contribution of this great man to our community."
Kent Park is situated at the corner of Côte-des-Neiges Road and Kent Avenue.
In a Facebook post, Coun. Peter McQueen, who represents the nearby NDG district, praised Popeanu and Plante for making "the right decision to honour one of the great heroes of the last century."
