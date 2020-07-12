As the search for Martin Carpentier continues, police ask public to remain vigilant

After a night of searching, sometimes in heavy rain, police are continuing to look for Martin Carpentier, the 44-year-old father of the two young girls found lifeless Saturday in Saint-Apollinaire, about 39 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Sûreté du Québec says they are actively monitoring a densely wooded area in Saint-Agapit—Saint-Apollinaire, and has established a perimeter there.

"For the moment, we have not located Martin Carpentier, nor have we seen Martin Carpentier, but everything suggests that we are at the nerve centre of the search," said spokesperson Sgt. Ann Mathieu.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Carpentier to contact 911 immediately.

They are also asking for citizens to stay away from the area where the search is being conducted.

"We are actively investigating on the ground, The best way to help us is to stay at home, or travel normally, stay vigilant and report information to the police," said Mathieu.

Several citizens were driving on the roads around the wooded area where authorities were conducting the search early Saturday night to help the police.

Drones and SQ helicopters are being used to search for Carpentier. Lévis ​​​​​​police, Quebec City police, and members of the Canadian Armed Forces were working with ​Sûreté du Québec Saturday to locate Carpentier.

On Saturday, provincial police confirmed the death of the two girls, aged 6 and 11, whose disappearance had triggered an Amber Alert.

After a three-day search, their bodies were found a few minutes apart in a wooded area of Saint Apollinaire earlier that day.

An autopsy will be performed soon to confirm the exact cause of death, and police are examining the area where the two girls were found to see if there is any evidence that can help explain the circumstances of their death.

'Incomprehensible tragedy'

Messages of condolence poured in Saturday evening in response to the death of the two girls.

A vigil for the two girls was organized Saturday evening in Lévis, Que. (Hadi Hassin/Radio-Canada)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet Saturday that he was "devastated by the news coming out of Quebec," and called the incident an "incomprehensible tragedy for any parent," and offered his condolences to family and friends.

Quebec Premier François Legault tweeted his condolences as well, calling the girls' death a national tragedy.

The sisters were last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with their father in a convenience store.

About an hour later, Carpentier's vehicle crashed about 15 kilometres west of the store, on Highway 20, said police. Nobody was found inside the car when officers arrived, and the damaged car was recovered by police for analysis.