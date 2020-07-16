Quebec police say Martin Carpentier is possibly on the move, scavenging to stay alive

Quebec provincial police say they have reason to believe Martin Carpentier, the man wanted in connection with the deaths of his two daughters, was inside a trailer in the densely wooded area around Saint-Apollinaire, Que., they have been searching.

"We are dealing with an individual who is probably deprived of means and who must be searching for objects that would help him survive," the Sûreté du Québec said in a press release.

Police won't say whether they think Carpentier, 44, drove the RV or if he went in, stole things, and left.

The SQ is asking residents who live in and around Saint-Apollinaire to secure their chalets, trailers and campsites.

They are also asking people to watch for evidence of break-ins or objects that are missing or out of place.

They believe it is possible Carpentier is heading toward other chalets or buildings in the area or further afield in order to stay alive.

Carpentier, a scout leader, is wanted in connection with the deaths of his two young daughters, 11-year-old Norah and six-year-old Romy.

The girls' bodies were found Saturday in Saint-Apollinaire, southwest of Quebec City. Police have been searching the nearby area for days, hoping to find Carpentier.

He was last seen with his daughters at a convenience store in Lévis last Wednesday night. Hours later, his vehicle was found five kilometres away, empty and badly damaged in a crash on Highway 20.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two girls on July 9 and lifted two days later when the bodies were found.