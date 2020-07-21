Quebec provincial police say they believe they have located the body of Martin Carpentier, who disappeared with his two young daughters earlier this month, about 30 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Carpentier, 44, went missing with his daughters on July 8, triggering an Amber Alert.

The girls' bodies were discovered three days later in a wooded area near Saint-Apollinaire, a rural community surrounded by forest and farmland not far from the St. Lawrence River.

Carpentier was wanted in connection with their deaths.

Police said on Twitter that they located a body in the Saint-Apollinaire area at 7 p.m. ET after police received a tip from a citizen.

"Everything suggests that it is Martin Carpentier," the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Monday evening. "According to initial findings, he took his own life."

The SQ says it will not comment further for now.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Recherches?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Recherches</a> Martin Carpentier| À la suite d’une information reçue d'un citoyen, le corps d’un homme a été trouvé dans le secteur de Saint-Apollinaire vers 19h. Tout porte à croire qu’il s’agirait de Martin Carpentier. Selon les premières constatations, il se serait enlevé la vie. —@sureteduquebec

This news comes on the same day that a funeral was held for the two girls, six-year-old Romy Carpentier and 11-year-old sister, Norah.

The funeral was held in Lévis, Que., just south of Quebec City. Friends and family gathered to remember the brief lives of Romy and Norah.

Over the weekend, after 10 days of searching the dense forest, provincial police said they were suspending the search for Carpentier in the woods around Saint-Apollinaire in order to pursue other leads.

Area residents had reportedly become frustrated with the lengthy, fruitless search, according to local media.

WATCH | Family, friends say goodbye today to Norah and Romy Carpentier:

Family and friends said goodbye today to Norah and Romy Carpentier, sisters who were found dead in the Saint-Apollinaire area. The girls, aged 11 and 6, disappeared with their father, Martin Carpentier, on July 8. 1:30

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault defended the SQ's handling of the investigation on Monday.

"Everything was done in order to reach the objective," Guilbault said at a news conference.

"We were in contact throughout the process to make sure that everything went according to the rules, that things were going well and that they had the resources they needed."